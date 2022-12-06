Report: ICE Underreports Immigrant GPS Tracking

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials told those at an agency event that the number of illegal immigrants monitored with GPS tracking stood at 8,118 – even though the agency's website says the number is 56,805, the Daily Caller reported.

ICE gave out the lower figure to participants of an event regarding the agency's "Alternatives to Detention" on Thursday. The lower figures are said to be good through Nov. 14 and the higher number reportedly is good as of Nov. 19.

How ICE billed the program on its website: "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hosted a symposium to share ideas and inform future concepts for the Alternatives to Detention [ATD] program.

"The event was held at ICE headquarters in Washington, D.C., with more than 100 stakeholders from nongovernmental organizations, academia, and private industry in attendance."

The ATD was started to monitor illegal migrants released into the U.S. who used ankle monitors, GPS tracking, and cellphones, according to the Caller.

The news outlet printed what it claimed was a page from the event's Thursday program showing the lower figure.

Former ICE chief of staff Jon Feere, who serves as director of investigations at the Center for Immigration Studies, said he suspected the Biden administration is trying to appease groups that have fought ICE detention, such as the American Civil Liberties Union.

"The Biden administration is telling their anti-enforcement friends one thing, while telling the public something entirely different," Feere told the Caller.

"This massive discrepancy raises the question of whether Biden's appointees at ICE are lying about other data points. ICE enforcement data has been at the center of litigation over the administration's controversial policies, but have judges been misled?"