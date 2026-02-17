ICE Blasts 'Disgusting Lie' in Georgia Teacher Crash

Immigration and Customs Enforcement pushed back Tuesday against social media claims that the agency was responsible for the death of a Georgia teacher, rejecting the accusation as an "utterly disgusting lie."

Linda Davis, a beloved teacher at Hesse K-8 School in Savannah, was killed Monday morning when an illegal alien fleeing law enforcement crashed into her vehicle, according to authorities.

The tragedy quickly became politicized online after X user Faith Jackson shared reporting from local outlet WTOC and claimed, "ICE killed a teacher in Georgia today when they chose to chase a man who posed no danger and had no criminal history."

ICE responded directly, quoting the post from its official X account and flatly denying any wrongdoing.

"This is an utterly disgusting lie," ICE posted. "A Guatemalan criminal illegal alien fled from law enforcement and crashed into another vehicle, killing Linda Davis — an American citizen and beloved teacher at Hesse K-8."

"This tragic loss of life at the hands of someone who shouldn't be here could have been prevented," the agency added.

The Chatham County Police Department told the Washington Examiner that 38-year-old Oscar Vasquez-Lopez attempted to flee a traffic stop initiated by ICE.

During the pursuit, he ran a red light and slammed into Davis' car.

Davis was reportedly transported to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Vasquez-Lopez suffered no life-threatening injuries and is currently in custody.

No other passengers were involved in the crash.

Authorities charged Vasquez-Lopez with first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, driving without a valid license, and failure to obey a traffic control device.

Chatham County police emphasized that their officers were not involved in the ICE operation, the traffic stop, or the pursuit.

The department said it was unaware of the federal operation until after the fatal crash occurred.

The Department of Homeland Security also issued a statement underscoring that Vasquez-Lopez's actions — including making a U-turn and entering an intersection against a red light — were the proximate cause of the collision, not ICE's attempt to conduct a lawful stop.

DHS described the incident as "an absolute tragedy" and pointed to what it called a dangerous climate of "demonizing" federal law enforcement that emboldens illegal aliens to resist arrest.

"These dangerous tactics are putting people's lives at risk," DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said.

"Fleeing from and resisting federal law enforcement is not only a crime but extraordinarily dangerous and puts oneself, our officers, and innocent civilians at risk.

"Now, an innocent bystander has lost their life."