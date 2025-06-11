Undeterred, ICE Arrests Criminal Aliens Amid Violent LA Protests

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested multiple violent criminal illegal aliens during a two-day sweep in Los Angeles, braving riots and clashes with demonstrators who tried to halt enforcement actions targeting dangerous fugitives, according to a DHS press release.

The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday released new details about several high-risk criminal illegal alien arrests by ICE on June 9 and 10 in Los Angeles, which occurred amid ongoing riots over immigration enforcement in the city.

The two-day operation led to the capture of individuals with violent criminal records, including charges of homicide, child molestation, and drug trafficking. ICE agents, operating under the direction of the Department of Homeland Security, conducted the raids while under physical threat from demonstrators.

"Murderers, pedophiles, and drug traffickers. These are the types of criminal illegal aliens that rioters are fighting to protect," said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. "How much longer will Gov. Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass continue to prioritize these criminal illegal aliens over their own citizens?"

"Secretary [Kristi] Noem has a message to the LA rioters: You will not stop us or slow us down. ICE will continue to enforce the law and arrest criminal illegal aliens," McLaughlin added.

Among those arrested:

Gerardo Antonio-Palacios, a Mexican national previously deported, has criminal convictions for homicide and burglary.

Mab Khleb, 53, a Cambodian national, was convicted of transporting controlled substances, lewd acts with a child, and battery.

Sang Louangprasert, 66, from Laos, was convicted of lewd acts with a child under 14 in Fresno and inflicting injury on a cohabitant in Santa Barbara.

Antonio Benitez-Ugarte, from Mexico, was convicted of drug trafficking.

Alberto Morales-Mejia, also from Mexico, was convicted of manufacturing amphetamine and previously arrested for document fraud and weapons possession.

Raul Teran-Guillen, a Mexican national, had prior arrests for human smuggling and money laundering.

Carlos Alberto Escobar-Flores, 43, from Honduras, was convicted of grand theft involving money, labor, or property.

Jose Jimenez-Alvarado, 48, also from Honduras, was convicted of two felony theft charges.

Jesus Romero-Retana, 52, from Mexico, was convicted of threatening a crime with intent to terrorize and battery.

Border czar Tom Homan said demonstrators have created a dangerous environment but confirmed ICE is continuing its work.

"They're making it more difficult," Homan told NBC News. "They're making it more dangerous."

"We've been running the ICE operation in Los Angeles every single day during this protest, and we're arresting a lot of bad people in that city, and we're going to continue to do that. They're not going to stop us. They're not going to slow us down."

President Donald Trump approved the deployment of 4,000 National Guard soldiers to the city to assist ICE agents and protect federal facilities. California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom opposed the move, but federal forces remain in position. About 700 Marines have also been stationed nearby, although they have not yet been ordered to confront protesters.

Gov. Newsom has filed suit against the Trump administration to block federal use of state National Guard troops to restore law and order in California.