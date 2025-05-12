GOP Rep. McCaul: Careful of More Dem Arrests Over ICE

Threats by the Trump administration to arrest Democrat lawmakers over an incident at an ICE facility are "very drastic," said Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

"I mean, that's obviously a very drastic move. I would only do that if they were complicit with a crime," he said Sunday during an appearance on CBS News's "Face the Nation."

"I don't know all the facts behind this. If they were just visiting a detention center, that's — I've done that many times. If they're disrupting law enforcement, that's another question."

The Department of Homeland Security on Monday said Democrat members who were part of a scuffle with law enforcement officers at an ICE facility in New Jersey over the weekend may face arrests, reported Axios.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested Friday at the detention center after he attempted to join a scheduled tour of the facility with three Democrat members of New Jersey's congressional delegation: Reps. Robert Menendez, LaMonica McIver and Bonnie Watson Coleman.

Federal officials blocked his entry, which led to a heated argument.

Alina Habba, interim U.S. attorney for New Jersey, said on the social platform X that Baraka trespassed at the detention facility, which is run by private prison operator Geo Group.

Tricia McLaughlin, DHS assistant secretary, told Fox News on Saturday that more arrests "are still on the table."

"If it was a typical U.S. citizen, and they tried to storm into a detention facility that's housing dangerous criminals or any person at all, they would be arrested," she said. "Just because you are a member of Congress or just because you're a public official, does not mean you are above the law."

"If you assault a law enforcement officer, we will also make sure you answer to justice," she added. "So, I think that arrests are still on the table for this. This is an ongoing investigation."