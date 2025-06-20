ICE Unveils New Policy for Congressional Visits

New guidelines have been issued limiting congressional access to Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities following several recent dustups, Axios reported.

The new policy requires members of Congress to give 72 business hours’ notice before they visit an ICE facility, Axios said.

Lawmakers are not required to provide advance notice for site visits to ICE detention facilities, but this blocks them from making announced visits to ICE field offices, Axios reported.

Congressional office staffers are required to provide 24 hours' notice to enter ICE detention facilities, according to Axios.

"ICE retains the sole and unreviewable discretion to deny a request or otherwise cancel, reschedule or terminate a tour visit," ICE’s policy reads.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., called the move unprecedented and a violation of the Constitution and federal law.

“ICE is not above oversight and the Department must follow the law,” Thompson said. “This unlawful policy is a smokescreen to deny member visits to ICE offices across the country, which are holding migrants — and sometimes even U.S. citizens — for days at a time. They are therefore detention facilities and are subject to oversight and inspection at any time. If ICE has nothing to hide, DHS must make its facilities available.”

The new policy comes after Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J. was indicted on federal charges alleging she impeded and interfered with immigration officers outside a New Jersey detention center while Newark's mayor was being arrested after he tried to join a congressional oversight visit at the facility.

McIver disputed the allegations as baseless and defended her presence at the facility as part of her authorized role as a member of Congress.