ICC Bans Tranr Women From Int'l Women's Cricket

The International Cricket Council implemented new regulations barring transgender women from participating in international women's matches.

The governing body announced that any player who has undergone male puberty would be ineligible for women's internationals, regardless of any subsequent surgery or treatment. The decision came after a nine-month consultation process to uphold the integrity of the women's game, ensuring safety, fairness, and inclusion, the BBC reported.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice emphasized the extensive consultation process and aligning the new policy with scientific principles.

"Inclusivity is incredibly important to us as a sport, but our priority was to protect the integrity of the international women's game and the safety of players," Allardice said.

"The changes to the gender eligibility regulations resulted from an extensive consultation process and are founded in science, aligning with the core principles developed during the review," he added, according to Mediaite.

The policy's immediate implementation follows the historic participation of Canada's Danielle McGahey, the first transgender cricketer, in an official international game in September. However, McGahey received news of a ban from the ICC on Nov. 14, marking the end of her international cricket career.

McGahey told BBC Sport: "It's obviously incredibly disappointing when I consider the implication it will have on young transgender women all across the world. Trans women belong in sport and belong in cricket."

The Women's Rights Network (WRN) applauded the ICC's decision, noting its significance and welcoming the move.

"It is vital to point out that this does not mean these trans players are banned from cricket altogether," WRN spokeswoman Jane Sullivan said. "They are still free to play in men's or even mixed teams."

Gender eligibility in domestic cricket will continue to be determined by individual cricket boards. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) requires trans women seeking participation in elite-level female-only competitions to apply for written clearance, with each case reviewed on an individual basis.

The ECB expressed its commitment to reviewing its transgender policy, considering "inclusivity, safety, and fairness," and indicated that the new ICC regulations would be considered in this ongoing work.

The ICC's decision echoes a broader trend in sports organizations addressing transgender participation.

In June 2022, swimming's governing body, FINA, voted to restrict transgender athletes from competing in women's elite races after undergoing any part of male puberty.

Similarly, other sports, including rugby and cycling, have implemented measures to address transgender participation.

In July 2022, the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union instituted bans preventing transgender women from taking part in women-only competitions within their sports.

Subsequently, in July 2023, the International Cycling Union (UCI), the governing body for world cycling, enacted a decree declaring that transgender women would no longer be permitted to compete in events designated exclusively for females.