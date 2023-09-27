×
WH Calls Biden Payment Revelations 'Conspiracy' Theory

By    |   Wednesday, 27 September 2023 11:29 AM EDT

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., got the attention of the White House on Wednesday after he revealed 2019 bank transfers from China were addressed to then-former Vice President Joe Biden's Delaware home.

"Extreme House Republicans are pushing out half-baked innuendo and conspiracy theories that yet again show no evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden, just more discredited personal attacks on him and his family, in a sad effort to distract from their chaotic inability to govern that is leading us to the brink of a dangerous government shutdown," White House legal counsel spokesman Ian Sams wrote in a statement provided to Newsmax senior White House correspondent James Rosen on Wednesday.

Sams' statement did not delve into the facts of Comer's news release Tuesday and merely spinned it to rebuke the political opposition and claim House Republicans are at fault for a looming government shutdown.

"Imagine them arguing that, if someone stayed at their parents' house during the pandemic, listed it as their permanent address for work, and got a paycheck, the parents somehow also worked for the employer," Sams added via tweet Wednesday.

"It's bananas.

"Yet this is what extreme House Republicans have sunken to."

The first House impeachment inquiry hearing is set for Thursday, inviting three witnesses to speak: Eileen O'Connor, former assistant attorney general in the Department of Justice Tax Division; Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University Law School; and Bruce Dubinsky, an expert witness in forensic accounting.

"Bank records don't lie, but President Joe Biden does," Comer wrote in a statement Tuesday. "In 2020, Joe Biden told Americans that his family never received money from China. We've already proved that to be a lie earlier this year, and now we know that two wires originating from Beijing listed Joe Biden's Wilmington home as the beneficiary address when he was running for President of the United States.

"When Joe Biden was vice president, he spoke on the phone and had coffee with Jonathan Li in Beijing, and later wrote a college letter of recommendation for his children.

"Joe Biden's abuse of public office for his family's financial gain threatens our national security. What did the Bidens do with this money from Beijing? Americans demand and deserve accountability for President Biden and the First Family's corruption. The Oversight Committee, along with the Judiciary and Ways and Means Committees, will continue to follow the evidence and money to provide transparency and accountability."

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


