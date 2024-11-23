WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hyundai | recall | vehicles | wiring

Hyundai to Recall over 42,000 Vehicles

Hyundai logo
(Getty Images)

Saturday, 23 November 2024 03:54 PM EST

South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor is recalling roughly 42,465 vehicles in the U.S. due to improperly routed wiring that may increase the risk of a crash, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Saturday.

The recall includes certain 2025 Tucson and Santa Cruz vehicles.

The U.S. auto safety regulator said that a vehicle transmission that could move out of "Park" mode without the driver pressing the brake pedal could cause the vehicle to roll away, raising the risk of a crash.

On Friday, the automaker also recalled over 145,000 electric vehicles in the U.S. due to a loss of drive power. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


