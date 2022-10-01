VP Harris: Hurricane Ian Aid 'Based on Equity' and Race

Vice President Kamala Harris received sharp criticism, according to the New York Post, after suggesting that aid for Hurricane Ian would be "based on equity" and hinting that "communities of color" would be the first to receive aid.

"We have to address this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity, understanding that we fight for equality, but we also need to fight for equity," Harris said Friday at the Democratic National Committee's Women's Leadership Forum.

"If we want people to be in an equal place, sometimes we need to take into account those disparities and do that work," Harris added.

After Harris' comment, the vice president received sharp criticism from a number of people on social media.

"This is false. @VP's rhetoric is causing undue panic and must be clarified. FEMA Individual Assistance is already available to all Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian, regardless of race or background," Christina Pushaw, the rapid response director for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, said.

Even Elon Musk chimed in, adding that resource allocation "should be according to greatest need, not race or anything else."