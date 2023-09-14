Hurricane Lee: Good and Bad News Breakdown

Hurricane Lee will continue to weaken as it moves toward the U.S.-Canada border; however, the storm will still produce high winds, along with a deluge of water set to soak regions already inundated by a summer of heavy rainfall.

With its accompanying winds and precipitation, Lee's arrival is anticipated along the U.S. coastline on Friday night. Over the ensuing 24-hour period, the system has the potential to deliver between 1 to 4 inches of rainfall to portions of eastern New England, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Some of the areas yet to be affected by the storm have seen 5 to 15 inches more rain than usual in the past 90 days, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Hurricane Center warns that this could result in "localized urban and small stream flooding," also stating that winds are poised to intensify on Friday night, with gusts expected to reach speeds of 40 mph. In certain regions, wind speeds may escalate even further, approaching 50 mph on Saturday as the winds progress inland.

"Regardless of its designation, Lee will remain a large and dangerous cyclone while it approaches eastern New England and Atlantic Canada into the weekend," the hurricane center said on Thursday.

Lee is tracking northward as it skirts the northeastern United States before potentially making landfall east of Maine on Saturday night, according to the hurricane center. However, being unpredictable, even a slight westward wobble in Lee's trajectory could profoundly alter this forecast path.

Sections of Maine and Canada are presently under a hurricane watch, signifying the potential for hurricane conditions to manifest within the next 48 hours. According to NPR, this alert spans from Stonington, Maine, extending to Canada's New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for portions of coastal Massachusetts, encompassing Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard, and Cape Cod, per an update from the hurricane center on Thursday. This advisory indicates the anticipation of tropical storm conditions within the warning area over the next 36 hours.

According to Boston's National Weather Service office, the most substantial impacts are expected across Cape Cod, where winds may reach gusts as high as 50-60 mph.

Hurricane Lee's storm surge poses a potential hazard across a vast expanse, while forecasters caution of hazardous rip currents and surf along much of the U.S. east coast due to the storm.

Cape Cod Bay faces the possibility of experiencing a surge of water 2 to 4 feet above ground level if the storm surge coincides with high tide, as outlined by forecasters. Along the stretch from Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts, to the Canadian border, this figure ranges from 1 to 3 feet. Martha's Vineyard and Long Island Sound could also contend with 1 to 3 feet of surge.

The hurricane center emphasizes the potential for life-threatening storm surge flooding in specific sectors of southeastern Massachusetts, encompassing Cape Cod and Nantucket, during the late hours of Friday and Saturday.

As of early Thursday afternoon, Hurricane Lee boasted tropical-storm-force winds emanating as far as 310 miles from its center. Furthermore, hurricane-force winds extended up to 90 miles from the storm's core.

"The last Category 1 hurricane to come from the sea and make landfall in Maine was more than a half-century ago," NPR's Tovia Smith reported on "Morning Edition."