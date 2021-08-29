Hurricane Ida Projected to Damage 1M Homes, Cost $220B

The Category 4 Hurricane Ida landfall Sunday puts nearly one million homes in danger of being damaged or destroyed by storm surge, Business Insider reported.

Storm surge from the storm preparing to make landfall puts 941,392 homes at risk, according to CoreLogic data.

Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi coastal areas are at risk to storm surge damage from the powerful storm, and the initial data estimates came Saturday before it was upgraded to a "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane by the National Hurricane Center (NHC), according to the report.

The cost of the damage is estimated to be $220.37 billion, according to CoreLogic.

New Orleans-Metairie, Louisiana, has 394,000 single and multifamily properties at risk, with an estimate $101.66 billion in damage, according to its report.

A CoreLogic estimate update is expected to come later Sunday, BI reported.

The "life-threatening" Hurricane Ida is projected to be catastrophic winds of up to 150 miles per hour around the eye of the storm and storm surges of over nine feet, according to the NHC.

"Atmospheric conditions are highly favorable for rapid intensification after Ida emerges from Cuba on Saturday into Sunday," Dr. Daniel Betten, meteorologist and senior leader for Weather Science at CoreLogic, wrote in the report, according to BI. "Ida will also be passing over an extremely warm loop current, which is known to contribute to the rapid intensification of hurricanes in the central Gulf of Mexico, most famously seen with Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005."

The landfall comes on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which was a Category 3 hurricane that caused $161 billion in economic losses and killed 1,833 people.

Hurricane Ida is the ninth named storm of the season, and the fourth hurricane. It is projected to make landfall just a few miles per hour in sustained winds under a top-level Category 5 hurricane.