×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: huntsman | antisemitism | upenn | israel | hamas

Jon Huntsman Jr. Ditches UPenn Over 'Antisemitism'

By    |   Monday, 16 October 2023 04:35 PM EDT

Former U.S. ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr., is leaving the University of Pennsylvania's board of trustees and pulling his family's donations.

In an email obtained by The Daily Pennsylvanian, Huntsman said the university's inability to condemn "antisemitism" on campus stemming from Hamas' attacks against Israel led to his decision.

"The university's silence in the face of reprehensible and historic Hamas evil against the people of Israel (when the only response should be outright condemnation) is a new low. Silence is antisemitism, and antisemitism is hate, the very thing higher ed was built to obviate," Huntsman told President Liz Magill.

"Consequently, Huntsman Foundation will close its checkbook on all future giving to Penn — something that has been a source of enormous pride for now three generations of graduates. My siblings join me in this rebuke," he added.

Huntsman, former Utah governor, graduated from UPenn in 1987 with a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations.

According to Insider, the Huntsman family has donated tens of millions of dollars to the school over the past three decades, including a $10 million gift in 1997 and a $40 million gift to its business school, Wharton, in 1998. 

The family has donated at least $25,000 annually to the school's Wharton School in recent years, and the Huntsman Program in International Studies and Business carries their namesake.

Huntsman's move comes despite Magill and Provost John L. Jackson condemning the attacks last week. A follow-up by Magill also acknowledged and castigated subsequent antisemitic incidents.

However, some board members still took issue with the university's permittance of the Palestine Writes Literature Festival on Sept. 22-23, an event that Magill said the university did not officially endorse.

"The University did not, and emphatically does not, endorse these speakers or their views," Magill wrote Sunday. "While we did communicate, we should have moved faster to share our position strongly and more broadly with the Penn community."

Huntsman is not the only board member unconvinced by Magill's statements. CNN reported that trustee Vahan Gureghian resigned from the board after a three-hour meeting about the issue.

"Just as at so many other elite academic institutions, the Penn community has been failed by an embrace of antisemitism, a failure to stand for justice and complete negligence in the defense of our students' wellbeing," Gureghian wrote in his resignation letter.

The tensions among university faculty, students, and board members across the country surrounding Hamas' attacks have boiled over the last couple of weeks. Resignations and firings have shot up as a result.

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former U.S. ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr., is leaving the University of Pennsylvania's board of trustees and pulling his family's donations.
huntsman, antisemitism, upenn, israel, hamas
419
2023-35-16
Monday, 16 October 2023 04:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved