US Attorney: Hunter Biden Case Is Not Closed

David Weiss, U.S. attorney for the District of Delaware, countered a suggestion by Hunter Biden's legal team that the probe into the son of President Joe Biden had ended.

In a Tuesday press release, Weiss' office said the Department of Justice investigation was "ongoing" even after The Washington Post reported that Hunter Biden entered a new plea deal.

Hunter Biden has agreed to plead guilty to two violations of failure to pay income tax and one violation of unlawful firearm possession by a person prohibited, according to the release.

And while the two tax counts include a maximum sentence of 12 months each, with the felony gun charge having a maximum of 10 years, the Post noted that the agreement would likely keep him out of prison.

The revelation comes after Christopher Clark, an attorney for Hunter Biden, informed The New York Times that he was under the impression that the high-profile case against his client had been completed.

"With the announcement of two agreements between my client, Hunter Biden, and the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Delaware, it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved," Clark told the paper.

The news comes as congressional Republicans have pressured the DOJ to investigate the Bidens, citing an FD-1023 form allegedly detailing a bribery scheme involving the family and a Ukrainian oligarch.

Last week, Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, claimed that the highly-redacted form indicates the Ukrainian oligarch has 15 recordings between him and Hunter Biden, as well as two between him and Joe Biden.

"So, as I've repeatedly asked since going public with the existence of the 1023, what, if anything, has the Justice Department and FBI done to investigate?" Grassley asked on the Senate floor.