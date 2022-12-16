National Archives' Release of Hunter Biden Emails Could Put WH in Bind

The National Archives reportedly plans to release hundreds of pages of internal records from the Obama administration covering Hunter Biden's business and personal relationships with Ukraine.

However, President Joe Biden still has the option of nixing the records release through executive privilege.

According to various reports, the National Archives has records of nearly 300 full or partial emails between Hunter Biden and Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company.

The emails date back to 2014, when Joe Biden was vice president to President Barack Obama.

On Nov. 30, the National Archives informed the Biden White House it had received a Freedom of Information Act request under the search word "Burisma."

America First Legal, a nonprofit group founded by Stephen Miller, an adviser to former President Donald Trump, filed the FOIA request.

The FOIA request might be a form of gamesmanship between the Trump and Biden presidential camps.

A few months ago, Trump invoked the Presidential Records Act to keep the National Archives from releasing records from his administration to the House Jan. 6, 2021 committee — a move that was ultimately refuted by President Biden.

And now, it appears that President Biden has been put on the defensive, in terms of possibly barring the public release of potentially damning emails pertaining to his son, Hunter.

Under the Presidential Records Act, an active president has 60 days to assert claims of executive privilege before the emails can be released.

Once the executive privilege gets invoked, however, the emails would then remain sealed until January 2029, according to the Washington Examiner.

In America First Legal's letter to the National Archives, it states that several emails are "related to press inquiries" after Hunter Biden joined Burisma's board in 2014 — with a reported monthly salary of $50,000 and no tangible experience in the energy sector.

Hunter Biden worked under Mykola Zlochevsky, a Ukrainian oligarch and Burisma owner.

Zlochevsky reportedly had $23 million frozen by British authorities between the respective hirings of Hunter Biden and his associate, Devon Archer.

All told, as a reward for serving on the company board, Burisma collectively paid out a total of $3 million to Archer and Hunter Biden.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, maintains that FBI whistleblowers have "voluminous evidence" against Hunter Biden and his connection to Burisma.