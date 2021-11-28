Book: Hunter Biden Given Expensive Gem to Seal Deal With Chinese Energy Consortium

A Chinese mogul reportedly gave Hunter Biden an expensive gem and offered $30 million in a bid to seal a deal with a Chinese-government-linked energy consortium to expand its business around the world, according to a new book.

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine’s book, “Laptop from Hell,” highlights emails that reportedly document the deal found on Hunter Biden’s laptop, left in a Delaware repair shop in April 2019.

An excerpt from the new book was reprinted in the New York Post on Sunday.

In the excerpt, Devine writes the deal started when James Gilliar, a British ex-SAS officer, and Ye Jianming, the chairman of CEFC China Energy Co. — one of the world’s largest — worked together in the Czech Republic.

Ye aimed to ensure the Czech Republic would become China’s “Gateway to the European Union,” a priority of China’s President Xi Jinping, and needed an influential partner to help with acquisitions in other locations around the world that had strategic significance for the Chinese state.

Gilliar thought that partner would be the Biden family, Devine wrote — and connected with Hunter Biden. In the winter of 2015, Ye and CEFC executive director Jianjun Zang flew to Washington for a meeting scheduled in Hunter Biden’s diary for Dec. 7, 2015.

But Hunter and his uncle Jim Biden wanted more control of the CEFC partnership and a regular income stream, she wrote. Tony Bobulinski, a naval officer turned wealthy institutional investor came highly recommended by Gilliar to build what they planned would be a world-class investment firm, called SinoHawk.

Three weeks after Joe Biden left office as Vice President in 2017, Hunter flew to Miami with Gilliar and Walker to meet Ye, she wrote.

But Hunter flew home the day before the lunch, having already met Ye during a private dinner at which the CEFC chairman made him an offer: “$10 million a year, for a minimum of three years, for ‘introductions alone,’” she wrote.

Ye sealed the new alliance with a gift — a 3.16 carat diamond worth $80,000 — photographs of the stunning stone appear on Hunter’s laptop, she wrote.