Hunter's Attorneys to Meet with DOJ Prosecutors Next Week

Attorneys for Hunter Biden are scheduled to meet next week with U.S. attorney David Weiss and at least one senior Justice Department official to discuss their ongoing criminal probe into the president's son, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Hunter Biden's legal team a few months ago approached the DOJ for a meeting to present its view of the evidence and receive an update on the status of the long-running investigation into two potential misdemeanor charges, a felony tax evasion charge, and a false-statement charge in connection to a gun purchase. It is normal for the DOJ to meet with defense lawyers regarding criminal matters.

While the meeting was scheduled in advance, it comes as a lawyer representing an IRS whistleblower wrote to both parties of Congress that the probe is being mishandled and that documents would show how "preferential treatment and politics" are "improperly infecting" career law professionals.

On Wednesday, Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson told Newsmax that there were two whistleblowers involved in the Hunter Biden affair. After mentioning the IRS whistleblower, Johnson added that "We have an FBI whistleblower saying that U.S. Attorney Weiss does not have the resources to do an adequate investigation into Hunter Biden. That shouldn't surprise anybody that the Biden administration is not enacting or engaging in equal application of justice."

The IRS whistleblower is currently seeking protections against retaliation.

Recently, a White House spokesman stated that President Joe Biden has made clear that the DOJ would independently handle Hunter's investigation. On March 1, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Weiss had broad freedom to pursue charges against Hunter.

"He has been advised he is not to be denied anything he needs," Garland stated in his testimony. "I have not heard anything from that office to suggest that they are not able to do everything the U.S. attorney wants to do."

Meanwhile, the House Oversight Committee, led by Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer, has ratcheted up its investigations into the Biden family. On Tuesday, Comer reported to Newsmax that the number of Bidens implicated in an "influence peddling" racket has grown to "nine."

Meanwhile, Hunter has adopted a more aggressive legal posture that has bothered some of the president's advisers, according to people familiar with the matter.

According to The Washington Post, Hunter hired defense attorney Abbe Lowell, who earlier this year sent letters to the DOJ urging them to investigate a Delaware computer repair shop owner alleging that they broke the law to "weaponize" Hunter's personal data when his father was running in the 2020 election.

The lawsuit ostensibly verifies "the laptop was real and it came from that store - the exact opposite of what all corporate media claimed for the 2020 election," journalist Glenn Greenwald tweeted.