×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hunterbiden | attorney | doj | delaware | tax | irs

Hunter's Attorneys to Meet with DOJ Prosecutors Next Week

Hunter's Attorneys to Meet with DOJ Prosecutors Next Week
Hunter Biden, U.S. President Joe Biden's son, attends the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty)

By    |   Saturday, 22 April 2023 02:19 PM EDT

Attorneys for Hunter Biden are scheduled to meet next week with U.S. attorney David Weiss and at least one senior Justice Department official to discuss their ongoing criminal probe into the president's son, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Hunter Biden's legal team a few months ago approached the DOJ for a meeting to present its view of the evidence and receive an update on the status of the long-running investigation into two potential misdemeanor charges, a felony tax evasion charge, and a false-statement charge in connection to a gun purchase. It is normal for the DOJ to meet with defense lawyers regarding criminal matters.

While the meeting was scheduled in advance, it comes as a lawyer representing an IRS whistleblower wrote to both parties of Congress that the probe is being mishandled and that documents would show how "preferential treatment and politics" are "improperly infecting" career law professionals.

On Wednesday, Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson told Newsmax that there were two whistleblowers involved in the Hunter Biden affair. After mentioning the IRS whistleblower, Johnson added that "We have an FBI whistleblower saying that U.S. Attorney Weiss does not have the resources to do an adequate investigation into Hunter Biden. That shouldn't surprise anybody that the Biden administration is not enacting or engaging in equal application of justice."

The IRS whistleblower is currently seeking protections against retaliation.

Recently, a White House spokesman stated that President Joe Biden has made clear that the DOJ would independently handle Hunter's investigation. On March 1, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Weiss had broad freedom to pursue charges against Hunter.

"He has been advised he is not to be denied anything he needs," Garland stated in his testimony. "I have not heard anything from that office to suggest that they are not able to do everything the U.S. attorney wants to do."

Meanwhile, the House Oversight Committee, led by Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer, has ratcheted up its investigations into the Biden family. On Tuesday, Comer reported to Newsmax that the number of Bidens implicated in an "influence peddling" racket has grown to "nine."

Meanwhile, Hunter has adopted a more aggressive legal posture that has bothered some of the president's advisers, according to people familiar with the matter.

According to The Washington Post, Hunter hired defense attorney Abbe Lowell, who earlier this year sent letters to the DOJ urging them to investigate a Delaware computer repair shop owner alleging that they broke the law to "weaponize" Hunter's personal data when his father was running in the 2020 election.

The lawsuit ostensibly verifies "the laptop was real and it came from that store - the exact opposite of what all corporate media claimed for the 2020 election," journalist Glenn Greenwald tweeted.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Attorneys for Hunter Biden are scheduled to meet next week with U.S. attorney David Weiss and at least one senior Justice Department official to discuss their ongoing criminal probe into the president's son, The Wall Street Journal reports.
hunterbiden, attorney, doj, delaware, tax, irs
462
2023-19-22
Saturday, 22 April 2023 02:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved