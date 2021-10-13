Report: Biden and Son Shared Bank Account

President Joe Biden and his son Hunter shared a bank account and paid each other’s bills out of it, the Daily Mail reported citing emails it says could ensnare the U.S. chief executive in an FBI investigation into possible money laundering by the younger Biden.

The publication says the emails were obtained from a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden and were between himself and Eric Schwerin, his business partner at consultancy Rosemont Seneca.

The correspondence involved Schwerin’s work on Joe Biden’s taxes and include discussions about payment of each other’s household expenses, offers for a book contract to the then-vice president, and the donation of the elder Biden’s Senate documents to the University of Delaware.

The Daily Mail quoted a former federal prosecutor, whom it did not identify, as saying that if Hunter and Joe Biden shared assets, both could become a target of an investigation. Hunter Biden admitted in December that he was aware that federal officials were examining his “tax affairs.”

“Whatever transaction you're looking at, if there's a connection to a family member or a friend, sure the answer is yes [they would be investigated],' the unidentified former prosecutor told the publication. “Obviously, if you're talking about the president of the United States, you'd better have a pretty damn good reason to talk to that person.”

Reports last year disclosed that the FBI had labeled documents of its investigation of Hunter Biden’s purported laptop with a “272D-BA-3065729" designation, indicating "money laundering."

While many outlets last year before the presidential election intentionally ignored the laptop revelation as reported by the New York Post. That included NPR, which declared it didn’t want to “waste our time on satires that are not really stories,” a few outlets now have begun to consider the laptop computer “genuine.”

If Joe Biden were not president, he likely would already be under strict scrutiny, the Daily Mail quoted John Cassara as saying. He's a former U.S. intelligence officer and treasury special agent and expert in money laundering investigations.

“The information available publicly is very worrisome, particularly in the areas of corruption,' Cassara said. “They could go at this from all different avenues. Follow the corruption trail and then charge money laundering.

“Corruption is a predicate offense for money laundering. And besides corruption, it's the perception of corruption. This kind of thing should not be happening. It undermines full faith in the U.S. government. It undermines trust and our international reputation. It's an embarrassment.”