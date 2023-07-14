Republicans Hit Hunter Biden's White House Visits

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, has continued to be a regular presence in the White House despite his recent legal troubles, leading to criticism from Republicans, the Washington Examiner reports.

Hunter Biden last month appeared at a state dinner with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi just days after the Justice Department announced that he was planning on pleading guilty to two federal misdemeanor tax charges. Also at the dinner were House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Attorney General Merrick Garland, among others.

South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace criticized Hunter Biden's White House appearances in a statement to the Examiner.

"Damn. He went to a state dinner with Merrick Garland there," she said. "The president of the United States inviting his son, who's under investigation, you know, under indictment, plead guilty, whatever, and to go to a state dinner with Merrick Garland, it's just the optics are terrible. But that's just kind of true of the administration right now."

Hunter Biden also appeared at the White House on the Fourth of July, where he watched the fireworks display with his father from a balcony.

"It sort of feels like they're rubbing our noses in it," said Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. "Not just to the investigators but to the country."

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, added: "What matters to me is that, what is it now, like 60% of the country thinks there's a double standard in our justice system. I tell people they think that because there is, and that's what we're trying to address with what we're working on."