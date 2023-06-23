Hunter Biden Attends State Dinner After Plea Deal

First son Hunter Biden on Thursday night attended a White House state dinner, his first official appearance since reaching a plea deal to resolve a five-year federal investigation into his failure to pay about $1 million in federal taxes and his illegal possession of a gun.

Biden attended a state d inner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Biden will plead guilty to misdemeanor tax offenses and is expected to reach an agreement with prosecutors on the felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user.

Conservatives and critics have slammed the agreement in which the Justice Department (DOJ) will recommend probation on the tax charges, meaning Biden won't face time behind bars. Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, could face decades if he's found guilty of felony charges in connection with the classified documents case.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who blasted the results of the DOJ probe, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., and Attorney General Merrick Garland also were invited to the state dinner.

"It continues to show the two-tier system in America," McCarthy said of the plea deal, Politico reported. "If you are the president’s leading political opponent, the DOJ tries to literally put you in jail and give you prison time. But if you are the president’s son, you get a sweetheart deal."

President Joe Biden has refrained from commenting widely on his son’s legal problems, telling reporters, "I'm very proud of my son."