Hunter Biden: Bobulinski Lied to Feds About Relationship

Hunter Biden, through a letter from his lawyer, asked the top federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C., to investigate his former business associate Tony Bobulinski, claiming that Bobulinski lied to the FBI about their relationship.

"Specifically, we recently received information demonstrating that numerous statements made by Mr. Bobulinski in Washington, D.C. during an interview with the FBI on October 23, 2020, concerning our client, Hunter Biden, are false," Biden's attorney, Abbe Lowell wrote to U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, NBC News reported Friday after obtaining a copy of the letter, dated Oct. 7.

Bobulinski claimed in several media interviews that 10% of the proceeds of a business deal that involved a Chinese firm and Ye Jianming, its executive, were to be held back for "the big guy," who he identified as President Joe Biden, father of Hunter Biden.

The FBI interview was made public through the House Oversight Committee, where IRS agents Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler testified under oath.

"The materials reveal the extraordinary lengths Mr. Bobulinski and other individuals were willing to go to implicate Mr. Biden or members of his family in some false and meritless allegations of wrongdoing," Lowell wrote to Graves. "Even in an era in which people peddle knowing lies with the goal of their falsehoods being repeated and disseminated for their political advantage, these statements by Mr. Bobulinski cannot and must not go unchecked."

Lowell further said that while Bobulinski was introduced to Hunter Biden in 2017 by a mutual business associate to create a joint venture with a Chinese firm, the pair never engaged in "formal business operations."

Lowell also alleged that Bobulinski's claims of being in Miami for a meeting with Hunter Biden, Ye, and other associates where the joint venture was discussed and agreed upon in principle were not true.

Further, Lowell wrote that Bobulinski and business partner James Gilliar discussed a share of the proceeds for "the big guy," and that Hunter Biden and Bobulinski didn't have that discussion.

Lowell added that Gilliar said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal in October 2020 that he wanted to "clear up any speculation that former Vice President Biden was involved with the 2017 discussions about our potential business structure. I am unaware of any involvement at any time of the former Vice President. The activity in question never delivered any project revenue."

Representatives for Bobulinski and the U.S. attorney's office did not immediately to NBC News' requests for comment.