33 GOP Senators Seek Hunter Biden Special Counsel

Thirty-three Republican senators on Monday sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland seeking special counsel status for the U.S. attorney investigating Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings, the New York Post reports.

The letter, written by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, asks Garland to give U.S. Attorney David Weiss the powers of a special counsel, noting "politicization" of the Justice Department, a lack of public trust in the authorities and a whistleblower's allegations of an FBI coverup of damaging evidence and testimony to President Joe Biden's son.

"Given the politicization of the DOJ under your watch and the importance of avoiding any appearance of impropriety, the undersigned request that you provide U.S. Attorney Weiss the full protections and authorities of a special counsel," reads the letter, which was signed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., among others.

"This is one important action that you can take that will go a long way in restoring faith in our governmental institutions," the letter continues.

Weiss, who is already leading the Hunter Biden probe into his foreign business dealings, is a holdover in the Justice Department from the Trump administration.

Hunter Biden has paid the IRS approximately $2 million in back taxes already as a result of the probe, hoping to avoid prosecution. The money was a loan or gift from Hollywood attorney Kevin Morris, the Post reported.

"There is no way of knowing the entire scope of the investigation, but evidence seems to be mounting that Hunter Biden committed numerous federal crimes, including, but not limited to, tax fraud, money laundering, and foreign-lobbying violations," Cornyn says in the letter.

"Indeed, Senators [Chuck] Grassley and [Ron] Johnson have conducted an investigation for several years that has resulted in the public discourse of facts that support those criminal concerns, including the disclosure of financial records showing the Biden family’s close financial connections to the communist Chinese government and questionable foreign nationals," the letter says.

"It is clear that Hunter Biden thrived off a 'pay to play' culture of access to his father, then Vice President Joe Biden in exchange for financial compensation."

In an interview broadcast Sunday on "60 Minutes," President Joe Biden said Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings did not create conflicts of interest for him.

"There’s not a single thing that I’ve observed at all that would affect me or the United States relative to my son Hunter," he said. The Post noted, however, that the president met with several of his son's business associates and is mentioned in communications found on his purported laptop computer.