Rep. Comer Wants Inquiry Into 'Bizarre' Secret Service-Hunter Biden Dynamic

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., has publicly called for an investigation into the Secret Service's alleged interactions with Hunter Biden, after characterizing the agency's relationship with the president's son as "bizarre."

"There are numerous instances where the Secret Service came and tried to bail Hunter out when he was in a jam, when he was in California and getting in all kinds of trouble, getting kicked out of a very exclusive hotel there," Comer told Fox News on Monday.

The Kentucky Republican continued: "The Secret Service showed up to try to see if there was some way they could get him back to Delaware to his family to protect him. And then with this gun application, there's reports that the Secret Service went and visited the gun dealer and wanted a copy of the application."

Of equal concern to Comer, the congressman argued that a number of Hunter Biden-related incidents with the agency came during a period when he wasn't privy to Secret Service protection.

"Joe Biden received Secret Service protection six months after he left the vice presidency [2017] and at the point when he declared for president [2020]. So there was about a 2 1/2-year period there where the American people weren't providing Secret Service protection for the Bidens, yet there are numerous instances where the Secret Service always showed up to try to help Hunter Biden. It's bizarre," said Comer.

One email-based incident that Comer would like to investigate: Judicial Watch reportedly obtained a chain of emails that showed an unnamed Secret Service agent sharing a published article about the agency intervening in the case where Hunter Biden's then-girlfriend tossed his gun into a public trash can.

That elicited an "Oh dear" reaction from another agent.

A different agent, a Protective Intelligence and Threat Assessment Division specialist, then reportedly wrote: "It's kind of odd that we were involved in the missing gun investigation when neither Hunter or Joe were even receiving USSS protection at the time? Hmmm."

And that prompted another agent to rhetorically wonder, "Maybe we were asked for a favor?"

In his Fox News interview, Comer encouraged President Biden to "come forward" with any helpful information, in the name of public transparency.