Wikipedia Removes Hunter Biden's Investment Firm Entry: 'Not Notable'

Wikipedia editors earlier this week removed an entry on Hunter Biden's investment firm Rosemont Seneca Partners because it was "not notable," archived comments from the Talk Page revealed.

The censoring of information happened Wednesday. The company co-founded by Hunter Biden has been at the heart of controversy lately.

According to an editor who only identifies as Alex, a reason for the deletion is because "this organization is only mentioned in connection with its famous founders, Hunter Biden and Christopher Heinz." Alex additionally warned that "keeping it around" ran the risk of the page becoming "a magnet for conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden."

Curtis Houck, Managing Editor of the Media Research Center, told the New York Post that removing the post revealed a double standard.

"If a Trump-linked company had its Wikipedia page wiped or one from the Russia probe, it's more than a safe bet to say that CNN would be dedicating multiple reporters to following the internet trail," Houck said.

The Wikipedia entry was already sparse on details but did include info on the company's founding members, Hunter Biden, Devon Archer, and Chris Heinz.