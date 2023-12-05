GOP Report: DOJ Gave Hunter Biden Preferential Treatment

The Department of Justice gave preferential treatment to Hunter Biden in its probe of the president's son, according to a staff report from three Republican-led House committees released on Tuesday, Axios reported.

The release of the report by the Judiciary Committee, the Ways and Means Committee and Oversight and Accountability Committee comes as House Republicans are seeking to hold a formal vote to authorize their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

The report emphasizes the testimonies of two IRS whistleblowers from earlier this year who alleged that the DOJ "impeded, delayed, and obstructed" its Hunter Biden investigation, which they said was filled with numerous procedural irregularities.

The whistleblowers, IRS agents Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, are scheduled to appear before the House Ways and Means committee on Tuesday.

The report charges that the preferential treatment of Hunter Biden and the slow-walking of the investigation has been corroborated by testimonies from other witnesses and documents, concluding that "the department's concerning actions and kid-glove treatment of Hunter Biden serves as yet another example of the two-tiered justice system at the Biden Justice Department."

For example, the report alleges that the whistleblowers exposed how the DOJ allowed the statute of limitations on certain charges against Hunter Biden to lapse, prohibited line investigators from referring to or asking about the president during interviews with witnesses, withheld evidence from line investigators, excluded the investigative team from meetings with defense counsel, and tipped off defense counsel about pending search warrants.

In September, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., launched an impeachment probe into the president.

The inquiry is centered on the president's alleged involvement in the business dealings of Hunter Biden.