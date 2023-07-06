Former Prosecutors Say Judge Should Toss Hunter Plea Deal

A pair of former prosecutors say the judge presiding over the case against Hunter Biden should toss his plea deal.

Eileen O'Connor, a Washington lawyer who headed the Justice Department's tax division from 2001-07 last week in an editorial for the The Wall Street Journal titled, "Throw Hunter Biden's Plea Deal in the Trash," said judges can reject plea agreements, which "would be an appropriate disposition here."

"And Congress, in fulfillment of its oversight obligation, must learn and share with the American public what evidence the IRS gathered, what evidence its agents weren't permitted to obtain, and what charges might have been brought if they had," she added.

Brett Tolman, the former U.S. attorney for the district of Utah, in a tweet on June 20 suggested Hunter Biden was getting off easy.

"If DOJ treated Hunter Biden like the thousands of no-names who get prosecuted he would be looking at decades in federal prison. Yes, I said decades," he said.

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, a Trump appointee supported in her 2017 nomination process by Democrat senators, was assigned to Biden's case in late June after the president's son agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor charges and enter into a pretrial diversion agreement.

He was not expected to face jail time in his guilty plea.

The news sparked accusations of favorable treatment from conservatives whose accusations of influence-peddling in Ukraine and China prompted the investigation that led to the charges.

The younger Biden has worked as a lobbyist, lawyer, consultant to foreign companies, investment banker and artist, and has publicly detailed his struggles with substance abuse.

A hearing is slated on July 26 at the federal courthouse in Wilmington, Delaware.