Rasmussen Reports: Majority of Likely Voters Approve Probe Into Hunter Biden

Most conservatives agree with Republican plans for Congress to investigate Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings.

According to a sponsored poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports, 62% of likely U.S. voters approve the House investigation of Hunter Biden's overseas dealing. That includes 42% who strongly approve.

Just 34% were found to disapprove, with 23% strongly disapproving.

A full 61% of voters believe it's likely that President Joe Biden was "compromised" because of his son Hunter's business deals. That includes 44% who say it is very likely that Joe Biden was consulted and perhaps profited from his son's overseas business ventures. Thirty-four percent said they don't believe it's likely Biden was consulted about his son's deals.

Democrat voters were far more disapproving of House Republican plans to investigate Hunter Biden. Only 37% of Democrats approved, compared to 86% of Republicans and 63% of voters not affiliated with either party. Fifty-nine percent of Democrat voters disapprove, while just 13% of Republicans and 31% of unaffiliated voters do.

Seventy-one percent of voters have closely followed the reporting on Hunter Biden, including 36% who said they very closely follow. More Republicans, 54%, than Democrats, 21% or unaffiliated voters, 33%, have followed the news surrounding Hunter Biden.

The New York Post broke the story about Hunter Biden and his notoriously abandoned laptop in October 2020. Social media platforms censored and suppressed the report. Twitter suspended the New York Post's account shortly after it posted the story.

Sixty-three percent of voters believe the story of Hunter Biden's laptop is important, with 41% who think it is very important. Thirty-five percent say it is not important, including 18% who believe it isn't important at all.

Republicans, at 86%, believe it is important, but only 56% of Democrats feel the same way.

Those 65 and older strongly believe in the new House Republicans' pursuit of the Hunter Biden probe. Fifty-two percent of voters 65 and older believe it is very likely Joe Biden was consulted about Hunter's overseas business deals. Those under 40 have much lower numbers.

Among racial categories, 57% of whites and 67% of black voters and other minorities said they think it is at least somewhat likely Joe Biden was consulted about his son's foreign business dealings. More whites, at 45%, support the House Republicans' plans, compared to 34%.

Majorities in every income level besides above $200,000 approve the House GOP plans to investigate Hunter Biden.

The poll, sponsored by the publishers of "Laptop From Hell," a book about the Hunter Biden saga, has a 95% level of confidence.