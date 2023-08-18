Hunter Biden Stayed at WH Amid Criminal Probe

Hunter Biden, his wife and son stayed at the White House for two weeks beginning in late June, before his plea deal on federal tax and gun crimes collapsed, according to The Washington Post.

Many aides to President Joe Biden were unaware of the first son's extended stay, which unofficially had appeared to mark the end of a painful chapter for Hunter Biden, the Post reported Thursday.

The visit occurred after Hunter Biden's lawyers had agreed tentatively to a plea deal with the Justice Department on federal tax and gun crimes that they thought would allow the president's son to avoid jail time. The legal team also had finalized a child support settlement with the Arkansas mother of a child he had fathered in 2018.

The plea deal then collapsed in court on July 26, when Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty.

A federal judge in Delaware on Thursday dismissed two misdemeanor tax charges against Hunter Biden in an expected procedural move after David Weiss was named special counsel in the case.

Hunter Biden, 53, and his family arrived at the White House on June 21. They left on July 5.

During Hunter Biden's White House stay, he appeared at a state dinner honoring the Indian prime minister, at an Independence Day celebration, and enjoyed two getaways to Camp David.

President Joe Biden's fatherly attachment to his son is, for aides and advisers, both understandable and complicating to his reelection campaign.

"Inside the White House, most aides strenuously avoid discussing Hunter's troubles with the president, believing their contributions and ideas would not be welcome," the Post story said, "even as they worry about the personal toll it is taking on the elder Biden, according to half a dozen current and former administration officials who, like other people interviewed for this article, spoke on the condition of anonymity to candidly discuss Biden family dynamics."

On July 26, the day Hunter Biden's plea agreement collapsed, first lady Jill Biden was traveling out of the country. Joe Biden's schedule included time for him to monitor his son's case, with some aides concerned about exposing the president to the press while the hearing unfolded, the Post reported.

"The President and First Lady love their son, support him, and are proud of him overcoming addiction and continuing to rebuild his life," White House spokesman Ian Sams said in a statement.