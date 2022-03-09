Hunter Biden Still Listed as an Owner of Chinese Firm

Hunter Biden was listed as an owner of a Chinese government-linked investment firm nearly four months after his lawyer said President Joe Biden's son had divested completely from the venture, the Washington Examiner reported.

Business records from China's National Credit Information Publicity System accessed Tuesday showed Skaneateles, an LLC wholly owned by Biden, as a 10% owner in BHR Partners, the Examiner reported.

Washington, D.C., business records continued to list Biden as the only beneficial owner of Skaneateles, the Examiner said.

Biden lawyer Chris Clark, in November, told the New York Times that his client "no longer holds any interest, directly or indirectly, in either BHR or Skaneateles."

Joe Biden, as the Democrat presidential nominee in 2020, insisted that nobody in his family would have any business relationships with foreign corporations or countries if he won.

As president-elect in December 2020, Joe Biden said his family members would not be involved in "any business, any enterprise that is in conflict with or appears to be in conflict with an appropriate distance from the presidency and government," the Examiner reported.

The Washington, D.C., Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) told the Examiner on Tuesday that there had been no filings submitted for Skaneateles since Oct. 20, when a two-year report for the company was filed that listed Biden as the sole "governor."

The Examiner added that, based on a DCRA source, Skaneateles was listed as "revoked" in the agency's online business registry because a $300 "reinstatement fee" has not yet been paid for the LLC.

Regarding BHR, the Examiner did say that it was possible China's business registry hadn't been updated to reflect a potential transfer or sale of Skaneateles's 10% stake to another party.

George Mesires, another lawyer for Biden, disclosed in an October 2019 statement that Biden joined the BHR board after it was founded in 2013 and obtained his 10% stake in the firm in October 2017 for approximately $420,000 through Skaneateles, the Examiner reported.

Although Mesires said his client "has not received any compensation for being on BHR's board of directors,” emails from Hunter Biden's alleged laptop, as reported by the Daily Caller, showed that he was informed by his business partner in November 2018 to expect a "significant distribution" in 2019 due to BHR's lucrative exit from Chinese battery manufacturer CATL.

China's National Credit Information Publicity System showed that Biden's name was removed from BHR's board of directors in April 2020.

BHR, which claims to manage the equivalent of $2.4 billion, is co-owned by the Bank of China.