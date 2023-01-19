Hunter Biden Blacked Out Near Classified Docs: Report

Hunter Biden suffered blackouts from drinking and drug use while he was working with a connected Chinese businessman and living at the house where classified documents were discovered, according to an investigative journalist.

Classified documents were found at President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, where his son stayed during the worst of his alcoholism and drug addiction, author Michael Shellenberger said.

"People say Biden's mishandling of classified documents wasn't as bad as [President Donald] Trump's, but we now know Hunter Biden was just a feet away from them — and frequently intoxicated — during a time he was taking money from men tied to Chinese military intelligence," Shellenberger tweeted Wednesday.

While living at the house in 2017-18, Hunter was receiving millions of dollars from a top Chinese businessman connected to the Chinese Communist Party, investigative journalist Peter Schweizer told Shellenberger.

"There's no evidence that Hunter Biden accessed the documents, but — God forbid — the opportunity existed for him to do so," said Schweizer, who has probed the Bidens' Chinese connections.

The Washington Examiner reported that the businessman in question was Patrick Ho, who had extensive ties to Chinese military intelligence.

"After Ho is arrested in late 2017, the first phone call he makes is to James Biden, the president's brother, because he's looking for Hunter," Schweizer told Shellenberger.

Shellenberger said there's no evidence that Hunter "willingly or unwillingly, sober or intoxicated" turned over any classified documents to Ho or any other Chinese official.

Shellenberger previously released portions of the Twitter Files, internal documents released by the social media platform's new owner, Elon Musk.

The author tweeted about how the intelligence community, including the FBI, "discredited factual information about Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings."

Shellenberger also exposed how then-senior Twitter executives sought on Jan. 7, 2021, the day after the U.S. Capitol attack, "to create justifications to ban Trump — seek a change of policy for Trump alone, distinct from other political leaders — express no concern for the free speech or democracy implications of a ban."