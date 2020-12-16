Amid Probe and Dad's Rise to Power, Hunter Biden Leans Into ... Art?

With his father headed to the White House late next month, and the Justice Department investigating his foreign business deadlines, Hunter Biden appears to be focusing on something else, a burgeoning art career, Page Six reported.

Hunter Biden, 50, is close to a deal with New York's Georges Bergès Gallery, with a solo show coming sometime next year, per the report.

Notably, the controversial son of the president-elect, Joe Biden, has used art as an escape from getting himself into trouble during his father's presidential campaign. "It keeps me away from people and places where I shouldn't be," Hunter Biden told The New York Times in February.

Hunter Biden has battled addiction, telling the Times his painting "is literally keeping me sane."

"For years I wouldn't call myself an artist; now, I feel comfortable saying it," he told the Times, adding painting "puts my energy toward something positive."

Hunter revealed last week the Justice Department is investigating his taxes while he held a lucrative seat on the board of the Ukraine energy company Burisma. Federal investigators served a number of subpoenas on Dec. 8.

He has been dogged by accusations that he used Joe Biden's status as Barack Obama's two-term vice president to extract profit overseas, peddling access to the halls of power here in the U.S.

He has denied wrongoing.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” Hunter Biden said in a statement.

And on Wednesday, the elder Biden directly addressed allegations against Hunter, telling Fox News reporter Peter Doocy he is confident his son did nothing wrong.

Joe Biden’s presidential transition office in a statement said the former vice president is “deeply proud of my son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.