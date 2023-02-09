Hunter Biden's Attorney Rejects Oversight Document Request

One day after the House Oversight Committee requested files from Hunter Biden related to his business dealings, an attorney representing President Joe Biden's son declined.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the panel, approved letters Wednesday threatening subpoenas against Hunter Biden, his uncle James Biden, and his friend Eric Schwerin if they failed to provide documentation of their work abroad.

It's part of a multifront probe by House Republicans into the administration, most recently including an Oversight hearing on the Hunter Biden laptop story and Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan's subpoena of several Biden officials.

The trio "are key witnesses in our investigation of Joe Biden's involvement in his family's international and domestic business schemes," Comer stated Thursday. "Evidence obtained in our investigation reveals the Biden family business model is built on Joe Biden's political career and connections."

"'The American people deserve transparency and accountability," he added, further claiming that Biden's family did business with the Chinese Communist Party "to enrich themselves to the detriment of American interests."

But Hunter Biden attorney Abbe David Lowell shot back at Comer's accusations in a Thursday response letter, saying the demanded correspondence records would provide "no legislative purpose."

"Peddling your own inaccurate and baseless conclusions under the guise of a real investigation turns the committee into 'Wonderland' and you into the Queen of Hearts shouting, 'Sentence first, verdict afterwards,'" Lowell wrote.

The committee's argument that the investigation will assist with "drafting legislation to strengthen ethics laws regarding public officials and their families" is an "attempt to invent a legislative purpose that is thinly veiled, at best," he added.

An Oversight Committee spokesperson dismissed Lowell's letter in a statement to The Hill, alleging that Hunter Biden's legal team was "trying to stonewall Congress' oversight" and protect Joe Biden's reputation.

"The American people demand transparency and oversight, not political coverups," the spokesperson said. "The Oversight Committee will continue its oversight and use all tools at its disposal to gather information critical to our investigation and to inform legislative solutions."