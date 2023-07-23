MTG: Hunter Attorney's Ethics Claim Just Validates Allegations

After Hunter Biden's lawyer filed an ethics complaint against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for publicly displaying pornographic photos of the president's son during a recent House Oversight Committee hearing, Greene, over the weekend, insisted that Hunter Biden "wanted everyone to see" them, the New York Post reported.

Hunter Biden personally "uploaded" the lurid shots "to several foreign amateur porn sites and Porn Hub," Greene said.

During a public hearing with IRS whistleblowers, Greene showed the sexually explicit photos of Hunter Biden with alleged prostitutes, warning the public that "parental discretion is advised" because "the following images are disturbing" before holding the images up to the cameras.

Hunter Biden's lawyer, Abbe Lowell condemned Greene's "outrageous, undignified" actions as a "political stunt" in his ethics complaint.

But the congresswoman, whose line of questioning during the hearing tried to argue that Hunter Biden had violated federal sex-trafficking statutes, shot back that the lawyer's complaint only proved her point.

"In a letter attacking me, Hunter Biden's attorneys CONFIRM the images displayed were of him and a prostitute," Greene wrote in a tweet. "Hunter's own attorneys have confirmed the proof of his violation of the MANN act by sex trafficking a victim across state lines."

"Hunter treated this woman, and others, like a business expense," she continued, posting what she said was evidence of her allegations. "Then Hunter committed tax fraud by deducting the sex expense from his law firm's taxes!"

The Mann Act prohibits the transportation of women across state lines "for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose," the New York Post explained.