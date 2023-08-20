Hunter's Lawyer Threatened to Call Joe to Stand in Plea Talks

Once it became apparent the U.S. Attorney in Delaware, David Weiss, had enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with a gun charge, the defense lawyers threatened the Justice Department to call President Joe Biden to the stand as a witness.

It was a warning delivered by lawyer Chris Clark in a 32-page letter last fall if the DOJ brought criminal charges against the son of the president, Politico reported.

"President Biden now unquestionably would be a fact witness for the defense in any criminal trial," Clark wrote, calling the news there was enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden an "illegal" leak.

Hunter Biden was alleged to have illegally purchased a gun by reportedly lying on a background check that he was not a drug user. That proved to be false through Hunter Biden's own words in his book on how he dealt with drug addiction.

The latest revelation came in more than 300 pages of documents exchanged between DOJ and Hunter Biden's lawyers in a so-called "sweetheart" plea deal, permitting Hunter Biden to get to plea to two misdemeanor tax charges in exchange for a "diversion" program on a potential felony gun, and what was believed by the defense team to be immunity from other future prosecutions.

But U.S. Judge Maryellen Noreika ostensibly snuffed out the latter in a hearing in late July.

The U.S. attorneys said there is no immunity for Hunter Biden, while the defense lawyers had believed a guilty plea for two misdemeanors and a diversion program would have permanently closed out the extensive case against the son the president.

"This of all cases justifies neither the spectacle of a sitting president testifying at a criminal trial nor the potential for a resulting Constitutional crisis," Clark wrote in the 32-page letter to the DOJ obtained by Politico from a source with knowledge of the plea negotiations.

That threat might have worked, because Hunter Biden almost received his sought-after immunity from future prosecution from a potential future Republican-led executive branch and Justice Department.

Clark, the DOJ, the White House, and the president's legal team all declined to comment to Politico.

Clark argued the political pressure to charge Hunter Biden was leading to the prosecution and the leaks were intended to drive up that pressure. That forced the lawyer to pull the presidential warning out.

"There can be no doubt that these leaks have inserted President Biden into this case," Clark said, according to Politico.

Clark has since requested and granted to be removed from Hunter Biden's legal representative, because he might be asked to be a witness in future investigations. That came less than a week after President Biden's Attorney General Merrick Garland was forced to grant Weiss special counsel authority in the investigations of Hunter Biden.

