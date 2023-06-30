Hunter's Lawyer Rips Rep. Smith's 'Misinformation' Campaign

Hunter Biden's lawyer penned a scathing letter that condemned House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith for the handling of IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley's testimony as an "obvious ploy to feed the misinformation campaign to harm our client as a vehicle to attack his father," ABC News reported.

"Chairman Smith, it is easy when a committee does not operate with fairness and thoroughness and an adherence to rules and procedures to forward a false political narrative," Abbe Lowell wrote in the letter. "You have done that, and it appears that you ... will continue to do that.

"We can only hope that the specious methods you are using, some of which are laid out in this letter, will inform the public of the right way things should be done."

Smith last week released testimony by Shapley and another IRS whistleblower who alleged the Department of Justice had given preferential treatment to Hunter Biden slow-walked a probe into the business dealings of the president's son.

Smith also posted screenshots of an alleged WhatsApp conversation that appeared to show Hunter Biden leveraging his father to close a business deal.

"Whistleblowers describe how the Biden Justice Department intervened and overstepped in a campaign to protect the son of Joe Biden by delaying, divulging, and denying an ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden's alleged tax crimes," Smith said in a press release.

"The testimony shows tactics used by the Justice Department to delay the investigation long enough to reach the statute of limitations, evidence they divulged sensitive actions by the investigative team to Biden's attorneys, and denied requests by the U.S. Attorney to bring charges against Biden."

Lowell said Shapley "may be reaping the 'reward' from the cover you have given him, considering the penalties for agents illegally leaking this type of information."

"The facts ... are that President Biden and our client were not together that day ... and that no transaction actually occurred," Lowell wrote in reference to the WhatsApp message. "More important, your own actions call into question the authenticity of that communication and your subsequent use of it."