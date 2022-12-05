×
Reporters Confront Hunter Biden About Laptop at White House Event

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 05 December 2022 08:49 AM EST

Reporters confronted Hunter Biden on Sunday night about Elon Musk releasing files on Twitter's censoring of posts about his laptop before the 2020 election, and on House Republicans' plans to investigate the first son's business dealings.

Biden, 52, was seated toward the back of the room while attending a black-tie White House event when two reporters approached him, the Washington Examiner reported.

One reporter asked the president's son about Musk publicizing details on how Twitter censored posts concerning the New York Post's October 2020 report on documents obtained from his personal hard drive, the Examiner said.

The other reporter asked Biden about the House Republicans' plans to investigate his business dealings and any ties they may have to President Joe Biden.

The first reporter said Hunter Biden smiled and did not respond before walking away.

The White House event celebrated this year's Kennedy Center honorees.

Hunter Biden was joined by wife Melissa Cohen Biden at the event, which was hosted by the president in the East Room.

