Group of Hunter Biden Laptop Dissenters Now Leading DC-Based Spy Museum

The recent additions to the International Spy Museum's advisory board have a common thread, according to the Washington Examiner:

Each appointment involves an ex-intelligence official who dismissed the New York Post's October 2020 story on Hunter Biden's laptop as "Russian disinformation."

The Washington D.C.-based Spy Museum, which touts itself as "lifting the veil of secrecy on the hidden world of intelligence, exploring its successes and failures, challenges, and controversies," just added Jeremy Bash, Malcolm Nance, and Joanna Hiestand Mendez to the board.

Formerly a chief of staff at both the CIA and Department of Defense (DOD), Bash was recently hand-picked by President Joe Biden to join the President's Intelligence Advisory Board.

Regarding Hunter Biden's laptop, Bash said this on MSNBC for Oct. 19, 2020: "This looks like Russian intelligence. This walks like Russian intelligence. This talks like Russian intelligence."

Malcolm Nance, a former member of Navy intelligence, offered this insight on Twitter regarding Hunter Biden's laptop.

Shortly after, Nance posted this response, according to the Examiner:

"BAD SPYCRAFT ALERT: The 'laptop' (briefcase, safe, harddrive, purse, wallet, jacket pocket) full of accidentally abandoned 'secret' is an OLD KGB/FSB TECHNIQUE of PLANTING data to be 'suddenly discovered' just for a gullible newsmedia," wrote Nance.

Later on, Nance likened the Hunter Biden materials to "[Rudy] Giuliani/Russian Intelligence generated fake emails" in a separate tweet.

And Mendez, a founding board member of the Spy Museum, worked at the CIA for 27 years (1966-93), is also the former chief of disguise in the CIA's Office of Technical Service.

For her introductory video at the museum, actor Morgan Freeman reportedly handled the narration.

Among the other Spy Museum notables:

Mike Morelli, the former acting CIA director under former President Barack Obama.

Marc Polymeropoulos, a former senior operations officer at the CIA, told the National Review in 2020 that he and Morelli crafted the letter of intelligence officials denouncing the New York Post's Hunter Biden story as "Russian disinformation."

John McLaughlin's run as former deputy director of the CIA covered the George W. Bush administration.

Doug Wise, who spent 29 years in the CIA, was a former deputy director of the Defense Intelligence Agency under Obama.

And James Clapper, honorary board member at the Spy Museum, was Obama's former director of national intelligence.

Earlier this year, Clapper reasoned to the Post that "sounding such a cautionary note at the time was appropriate."

For what it's worth, the original Post story broke just three weeks before the 2020 presidential election, pitting Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump.