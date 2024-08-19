WATCH TV LIVE

Hunter Biden Loses Bid to Toss Tax Evasion Case

Monday, 19 August 2024 08:00 PM EDT

A judge on Monday denied a bid by President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, to dismiss a federal tax evasion case brought against him in California.

Hunter Biden was convicted in Delaware in June for lying about his illegal drug use to buy a gun, and is scheduled to go to trial in September in the tax evasion case.

Hunter Biden, who has pleaded not guilty to the tax charges, had argued that David Weiss, the special counsel leading both prosecutions, was illegally appointed.

The president's son had relied on a federal judge's decision dismissing a criminal case accusing former President Donald Trump of illegally retaining classified documents after leaving office.

Florida-based U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon found the appointment of the special counsel in that case, Jack Smith, violated the U.S. Constitution because Congress had not given him the authority to pursue the case. Smith's office is appealing.

But U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi in Los Angeles said Monday there was no valid basis to reconsider a prior order denying Hunter Biden's bid to throw out the tax evasion indictment.

"The court declines to reach the merits of the motion because there is no valid basis for reconsideration of the court’s order denying Mr. Biden's motion to dismiss," the judge wrote. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
