Hunter Biden Lived at Residence Where Documents Were Discovered

President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden at one time listed the home where government documents were recently discovered as his home address, The New York Post reported.

Hunter Biden listed the residence in Wilmington, Delaware, as his address after divorcing his in 2017, and then listed it as the billing address for a credit card and his Apple account in 2018 and 2019, according to Fox News Digital.

President Biden confirmed on Thursday that sensitive documents from his time as vice president were found in the garage on the property.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., wrote a letter to White House counsel Stuart Delery on Friday pushing for more information about the situation, writing: "Following the discovery of the first classified documents at the Penn Biden Center, reports indicated 'Biden aides [had] been searching for any additional classified materials that might be in other locations [President Biden] used.'

"The White House has since confirmed that Biden aides discovered another batch of classified documents in multiple rooms at his Wilmington, Delaware home — including the garage. Documents on file with the Committee reveal the same address appeared on Hunter Biden's driver's license as recently as 2018. The Committee is concerned President Biden stored classified documents at the same location his son resided while engaging in international business deals with adversaries of the United States."

Some observers fear Hunter poses a security risk for a variety of reasons. One is that he has various foreign business entanglements. Another is the lingering accusation that he peddled access to his famous father back when Joe Biden was vice president under President Barack Obama.