Hunter Biden 'Eager' to Publicly Testify Before Congress, Lawyer Says

Hunter Biden is "eager to have the opportunity" to testify "in a public forum," the first son's attorney said, following a subpoena from House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer.

After over a years-long endeavor of building a case on members of the Biden family working as de facto foreign agents, Comer, R-Ky., on Wednesday subpoenaed Hunter, the president's brother, and Biden family associate, Rob Walker, Fox News reported.

Upon receiving the servicing of the subpoenas on Wednesday, Hunter's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, reacted that it was a "partisan" probe.

"This is yet another political stunt aimed at distracting from the glaring failure of Rep. Comer and his MAGA allies to prove a single one of their wild and now discredited conspiracies about the Biden family," Lowell stated. "Nevertheless, Hunter is eager to have the opportunity, in a public forum and at the right time, to discuss these matters with the Committee."

A week before the subpoenas, Comer appeared on Forbes to outline how the Bidens worked an influence-peddling scheme on President Joe Biden's name with Chinese energy firm CEFC.

In September, Comer subpoenaed personal and business bank records of both Hunter Biden and James Biden. These records have raised new questions about whether President Biden had any knowledge or involvement in his family's business dealings.

After sending off a text message to a CEFC associate, where Hunter repeatedly stated he was sitting next to his father, Hunter received a $5 million payment, upon which Joe Biden later received a $40,000 payment.

"The extortion scheme worked," Comer explained. "Days later, $5 million flowed in from a Chinese affiliate of CEFC. Over the following three weeks, Biden family members made a series of complicated financial transactions to hide the source of the China money. Here's how that happened," Comer explains.

"First, Northern International Capital, a Chinese company associated with CEFC, wired $5 million to Hudson West III, a joint venture established by Hunter Biden and a CEFC associate. Then Hudson West III sent $400,000 to an entity owned and controlled by Hunter Biden.

Next, Hunter Biden wired $150,000 to Lion Hall Group, a company owned by James and Sarah Biden. Sarah Biden then withdrew $50,000 in cash from Lion Hall Group. Later — the same day — she deposited it into her and James Biden's personal checking account. A few days later, Sarah Biden cut a check to Joe Biden for $40,000. The memo line of the check said 'loan repayment.'"

Hunter's willful testimony will feed into the larger impeachment inquiry as Republicans seek to determine whether President Biden abused his office or committed any type of high crime or misdemeanor and move toward a formal impeachment.