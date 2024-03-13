Hunter Gets June 3 Trial Date on Federal Gun Charges

A federal judge in Delaware on Wednesday set a June trial date for Hunter Biden on gun-related charges, the same month his trial on tax-related charges is set to begin in Los Angeles.

U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika set a June 3 trial date after a status conference with the legal team for President Joe Biden’s son and prosecutors from Department of Justice special counsel David Weiss, CNN reported.

Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawfully purchasing a revolver while using illicit drugs, and lying on federal forms about his drug use when he bought the weapon.

Hunter Biden also faces a June 20 trial date on nine federal tax-related charges in California regarding an alleged conspiracy to avoid paying more than $1 million in taxes. He has pleaded not guilty in that case, as well.

The trials came about after a plea agreement between Weiss, at the time the U.S. attorney for Delaware, and Hunter Biden, which would have allowed the president’s son to avoid jail time, fell apart after Noreika, a Donald Trump appointee, questioned the deal.

Weiss, who had been investigating Hunter Biden since 2018, was then named special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland, and he delivered indictments in the gun case in September and the tax case in December.

Prosecutors believe the case on gun-related charges will last three to four days and Hunter Biden’s attorneys expect their case to potentially go over two days, CNN reported.

Newsmax reached out to Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden’s attorney, for comment.