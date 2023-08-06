Super PAC Ad Targets Bidens' Ties to China, Ukraine

A Donald Trump-aligned super PAC, Make America Great Again Inc., announced Sunday it will air its first ad, which targets President Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, and their ties to Ukraine and China.

"This scheme," the super PAC's CEO Taylor Budowich said, "to bury damaging information about Joe Biden won't succeed. Starting tomorrow, Fox News, CNN, and Newsmax will be airing a 60-second ad entitled 'Hey Joe,' which begins to prosecute the case against crooked Joe Biden and the corrupt Biden crime family."

The ad begins with the narrator talking to a startled Joe Biden. "Joe," the voice says, "how come your Justice Department goes after Trump endlessly, yet they cover for your family? Hunter's laptop? Yeah, that was censored. But we know that laptop is real, and it's not just filled with photos of Hunter's drug-fueled debauchery either."

As the ad notes, the laptop "showed Hunter pocketing millions from foreign partners, cash from Ukrainian and Chinese interests accused of bribery and fraud."

"You, Joe," the ad concludes, "went from being one of the poorest in Congress to a millionaire in the White House. Come on, Joe, all this a coincidence? Or corruption?"