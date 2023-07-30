×
Tags: hunter biden | jim himes | prosecution | bribery | law

Dem Rep. Himes: Hunter 'Broke Law,' 'Should Be Held Accountable'

By    |   Sunday, 30 July 2023 02:08 PM EDT

In a rare break from the staunch defense of President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., said, "Hunter Biden broke the law," and "he should be prosecuted."

Himes made the comments on MSNBC Friday just days after U.S. attorney in Delaware David Weiss' plea deal with Hunter Biden's lawyers fell through in court with U.S. District Court of Delaware Judge Maryellen Noreika.

Noreika reportedly "smelled a rat" and forced President Joe Biden's Justice Department officials and Hunter Biden's lawyers to go back to rework the plea deal that permitted the president's son to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax crimes, while getting a diversion program for an alleged gun felony.

The latter she considered unprecedented.

But even Himes sees the allegations against Hunter Biden damning.

"It is clear that he broke the law with respect to taxes and possibly the ownership of a handgun," Himes told MSNBC. "He should be held accountable for that."

As for House Oversight and House Judiciary Committee investigations into Biden family foreign influence peddling, Himes admitted Hunter Biden, up to and including the president, should be "held accountable," too.

"If he traded on his father's influence, he should be held accountable for that," Himes said. "And I'm emphasizing this because you never, ever heard a Republican say the same thing about Donald Trump or his family."

