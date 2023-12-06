×
Tags: hunter biden | house panel | public hearing | deposition | investigation | contempt

Hunter Biden Repeats Willingness to Appear at Public Hearing

By    |   Wednesday, 06 December 2023 10:31 AM EST

Hunter Biden's legal team on Wednesday again said its client is willing to testify before a House panel in a public hearing, not for a deposition.

Attorney Abbe Lowell wrote House Oversight and Accountability Chair James Comer, R-Ky., according to Politico's Jordain Carney on social platform X.

Comer subpoenaed Biden to appear for a deposition on Dec. 13.

Hunter Biden last week offered to testify publicly as Republicans investigate his foreign business dealings as they pursue an impeachment inquiry into his father, President Joe Biden.

On X, Comer then accused Hunter Biden of "trying to play by his own rules instead of following the rules required of everyone else."

Lowell reiterated Biden's stance in Wednesday's letter to Comer.

"As indicated in my November 28, 2023, letter, Mr. Biden has offered to appear at a hearing on the December 13, 2023, date you have reserved, or another date this month, to answer any question pertinent and relevant to the subject matter stated in your November 8, 2023, letter," Lowell wrote in the new letter.

"He is making the choice because the Committee has demonstrated time and again it uses closed-door sessions to manipulate, even distort, the facts and misinform the American public — a hearing would ensure transparency and truth in these proceedings."

Comer told Newsmax he will recommend charging Biden with contempt of Congress if he does not comply with the subpoena to appear for a closed-door deposition.

"There's a precedent for this," Comer told "Wake Up America" on Nov. 29. "The same exact thing happened when the Jan. 6 committee subpoenaed Steve Bannon, [who] said he will not come in for deposition, but he will come in for a public hearing … he refused to do the deposition, and Congress held Steve Bannon in contempt of court. We will treat Hunter Biden the same way."

House Republicans are also probing the Justice Department's handling of a criminal investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings. That long-running case had been expected to end with a plea deal, but imploded during a July plea hearing.

Hunter Biden is now charged with three firearms felonies related to the 2018 purchase of a gun during a period he has acknowledged being addicted to drugs. No new tax charges have been filed, but prosecutors have indicated they are possible in Washington or California, where he now lives.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Charlie McCarthy | editorial.mccarthy@newsmax.com

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Hunter Biden's legal team on Wednesday again said its client is willing to testify before a House panel in a public hearing, not for a deposition.
402
Wednesday, 06 December 2023 10:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

