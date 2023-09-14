Conservatives Remain Skeptical Over Biden Gun Charges

The three firearms charges handed down against Hunter Biden on Thursday still weren’t enough to tamp down criticism from conservatives, who remain skeptical about the timing and nature of the charges.

“But where are the indictments for tax fraud, FARA abuse, money laundering, and sex trafficking???” posted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

That thought was shared by Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., who said Thursday’s charges should just be a precursor to more coming against President Joe Biden’s son.

“These should not be the last charges Hunter Biden faces,” Blackburn posted.

“I’ll be honest, getting Hunter on the gun charge is like getting Jeffrey Dahmer on littering,” Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told CNN.

Other reaction:

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky.

"Today’s charges against Hunter Biden are a very small start, but unless U.S. Attorney Weiss investigates everyone involved in the fraud schemes and influence peddling, it will be clear President Biden’s DOJ is protecting Hunter Biden and the big guy."

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa

“Hunter Biden indictments r starting point 4 justice Now what abt FARA money laundering& bribery? Where's the follow up on 1023? All facts need 2 be pursued Remember Weiss negotiated initial sweetheart deal so I’ve got real concerns about him taking this across the finish line”

Former President Donald Trump:

THE DEMOCRATS MUST STOP INTERFERING WITH OUR UPCOMING 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION. THE WEAPONIZATION & CHEATING MUST STOP. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.:

“The Hunter Biden indictment on federal gun charges is a move to make you think that the DOJ is fair. Don’t fall for it. They’re trying to protect him from way more serious charges coming his way!”

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas

“What are the odds that Hunter Biden is indicted on felony gun charges 6 DAYS before AG Garland testifies before Congress? I’m sure it’s just a coincidence.”

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif.

“Biden’s DOJ thinks you’re stupid.”