×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hunter Biden | Gun | Charges | reaction | conservatives

Conservatives Remain Skeptical Over Biden Gun Charges

By    |   Thursday, 14 September 2023 04:42 PM EDT

The three firearms charges handed down against Hunter Biden on Thursday still weren’t enough to tamp down criticism from conservatives, who remain skeptical about the timing and nature of the charges.

“But where are the indictments for tax fraud, FARA abuse, money laundering, and sex trafficking???” posted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

That thought was shared by Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., who said Thursday’s charges should just be a precursor to more coming against President Joe Biden’s son.

“These should not be the last charges Hunter Biden faces,” Blackburn posted.

“I’ll be honest, getting Hunter on the gun charge is like getting Jeffrey Dahmer on littering,” Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told CNN.

Other reaction:

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky.

"Today’s charges against Hunter Biden are a very small start, but unless U.S. Attorney Weiss investigates everyone involved in the fraud schemes and influence peddling, it will be clear President Biden’s DOJ is protecting Hunter Biden and the big guy."

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa

“Hunter Biden indictments r starting point 4 justice Now what abt FARA money laundering& bribery? Where's the follow up on 1023? All facts need 2 be pursued Remember Weiss negotiated initial sweetheart deal so I’ve got real concerns about him taking this across the finish line”

Former President Donald Trump:

THE DEMOCRATS MUST STOP INTERFERING WITH OUR UPCOMING 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION. THE WEAPONIZATION & CHEATING MUST STOP. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.:

“The Hunter Biden indictment on federal gun charges is a move to make you think that the DOJ is fair. Don’t fall for it. They’re trying to protect him from way more serious charges coming his way!”

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas

“What are the odds that Hunter Biden is indicted on felony gun charges 6 DAYS before AG Garland testifies before Congress? I’m sure it’s just a coincidence.”

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif.

“Biden’s DOJ thinks you’re stupid.”

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The three firearms charges handed down against Hunter Biden on Thursday still weren't enough to tamp down criticism from some conservatives, who remain skeptical about the timing of the charges. "But where are the indictments for tax fraud, FARA abuse, money laundering ...
hunter Biden, Gun, Charges, reaction, conservatives
320
2023-42-14
Thursday, 14 September 2023 04:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved