×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hunter biden | gun charge | prosecution

Hunter Biden Judge Dismisses Gun Charge

By    |   Wednesday, 11 October 2023 02:24 PM EDT

A federal judge moved to formally dismiss the gun charge Hunter Biden was initially expected to avoid prosecution on before his plea deal collapsed under scrutiny.

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika accepted the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the original gun charge because President Joe Biden’s son is now facing a three-count indictment filed last month, according to the order, which was obtained by The Messenger.

Biden, 53, had been expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and to enter pre-trial diversion over the gun offense, but the deal collapsed after Noreika raised questions about an immunity clause it contained at a July hearing.

In September, Biden was indicted on one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of, or addicted to, a controlled substance and two counts of making false statements in order to purchase a gun.

The first son pleaded not guilty to the charges last week as the case moves toward a possible trial. His lawyers have said they plan to push for a dismissal of the indictment, and maintain he did not break the law.

Nicole Wells

Nicole Wells, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A federal judge moved to formally dismiss the gun charge Hunter Biden was initially expected to avoid prosecution on before his plea deal collapsed under scrutiny. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika accepted the Justice Department's motion to dismiss the original gun...
hunter biden, gun charge, prosecution
190
2023-24-11
Wednesday, 11 October 2023 02:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved