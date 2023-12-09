Key Hunter Biden Associate to Testify in Closed Hearing

Eric Schwerin, a pivotal figure in Hunter Biden's business dealings, is set to testify before the House Oversight Committee in a closed hearing scheduled for January, as confirmed by the committee to the New York Post.

Emails retrieved from Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop reveal Schwerin's close involvement in Hunter's personal finances and his father, President Joe Biden.

The House Oversight Committee, in a subpoena letter to Schwerin's attorney, William Farah, highlighted his role in managing financial transactions involving "millions of dollars, often from foreign sources," including access to bank accounts.

The 54-year-old, who previously served as the president of Hunter Biden's investment firm, Rosemont Seneca Partners, was issued a subpoena on Nov. 9.

Months of negotiations preceded the subpoena, with the closed-door format of the hearing mirroring the July testimony of Devon Archer, another business partner of Hunter Biden.

This development follows recent legal troubles for Hunter Biden, who faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges for alleged failure to pay $1.4 million in taxes. He could be sentenced to up to 17 years in prison if convicted.

Experts anticipate Schwerin's testimony to be potentially explosive, given his proximity to the Biden family's finances. Information security consultant Jim Hanson noted that Schwerin acted as the intermediary between Hunter Biden's business and President Biden's financial interests, setting up shell companies and facilitating cash transfers.

"If there is a smoking gun, he buried it," Hanson said.

While the exact content of Schwerin's testimony remains unknown, the House Ways and Means Committee's recent disclosures regarding Joe Biden's use of email pseudonyms for covert communication with family members and Schwerin between 2011 and 2019 are expected to be a focal point. The committee revealed 327 emails involved Schwerin, with 54 exclusively between Joe Biden and Schwerin.

The committee has accused Schwerin of orchestrating "various shell companies" involved in global "money laundering." Records suggest that Schwerin, Hunter Biden, and Devon Archer first crossed paths over 20 years ago while working in the Clinton administration's Commerce Department.

The business relationship evolved when Hunter Biden founded Rosemont Seneca Partners in June 2009, shortly after Joe Biden became vice president. Schwerin assumed the role of president; and the firm actively pursued deals in Russia, Romania, Ukraine, China, and other locations, focusing on a 2017 deal involving Hudson West III and CEFC, a Chinese energy company.

Concerns have been raised about Joe Biden's involvement in the China deal, with critics alleging a potential compromise of national security. Schwerin's deep connections to the then-vice president, including documented visits to the White House, have intensified scrutiny.

While Schwerin previously met with the Oversight Committee in March to discuss providing documents, the closed-door hearing in January will mark his first transcribed interview.