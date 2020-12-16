Hunter Requested $10M in '17 From China Firm, Sent Family's Best Wishes

Hunter Biden in 2017 emailed the chairman for China's largest private energy company requesting $10 million to "properly fund and operate" a joint venture between Biden and CEFC, reports Fox News.

Biden also extended "best wishes from the entire Biden family" in the letter to Ye Jianming.

"I hope my letter finds you well. I regret missing you on your last visit to the United States," Biden wrote in the letter dated June 17, 2017. "Please accept the best wishes from the entire Biden family as well as my partners."

He added: "We are all hoping to see you here again soon, or in Shanghai."

The $10 million transfer was never completed and CEFC reportedly went bankrupt this year. Ye has been missing since 2018 when he was arrested by Chinese authorities.

The joint venture with CEFC, known as Sinohawk holdings, was created to find investments in the U.S. and elsewhere for CEFC, relying in part on James and Hunter Biden to make introductions to influential figures and politicians, according to internal company strategy documents.

The leaked email was found on a MacBook Pro laptop that was dropped off at a Delaware computer repair shop in April of last year. The FBI has seized the laptop.

Biden last week said he was being investigated by federal authorities for his business dealings.