Hunter Biden's Business Partner Cooperating With GOP

Hunter Biden's former business partner, Devon Archer, is cooperating with Republicans investigating an alleged $10 million bribe payment made to members of the Biden family from a top Ukrainian gas company executive, reports the Washington Examiner.

Archer, who was subpoenaed earlier this week by the House Oversight Committee investigating the business dealings of several members of the Biden family, along with Hunter Biden founded the now-dissolved investment firm Rosemont Seneca Partners before he and Hunter Biden sat on the board of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings in 2014.

Joe Biden served as vice president from 2009 to 2017 and was deeply involved in Ukrainian policy at the time.

The House Oversight Committee last month said some Biden family members received more than $10 million from foreign entities, including payments made during Joe Biden's vice presidency.

"We believe that there was a return on the investment for the investment that these countries were wiring money to the various Biden family members," House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told reporters at a press conference in mid-May.

But the White House disputed that narrative, saying Republicans could not point to a "single Joe Biden policy" that was unduly influenced.

A committee aide told the Examiner that Archer's deposition would not happen this week, but that he would appear on another day.

"Devon Archer certainly is a person of interest in our investigation," Comer told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "He was someone that was on the inside with the Biden family. He knows exactly the level of participation that Joe Biden had within his family's influence-peddling schemes, and we just want to give him an opportunity to tell us exactly what he knows about what the Bidens did to receive all this money that they're getting from countries all around the world and what level of involvement Joe Biden had."