Hunter Biden Benefactor Running Low on Cash

The Hollywood entertainment lawyer who has financially supported Hunter Biden told people he's running out of resources to help fund the first son's legal defense, Politico reported.

Kevin Morris, who became wealthy in part through his negotiations in deals for the creators of the animated series "South Park," testified before Congress in January that he had helped Hunter Biden pay off expenses for taxes, lawyers, housing, and public relations over the years.

A lawyer told lawmakers Morris had loaned Biden more than $6.5 million.

"The reason Kevin got involved financially in the first place was that he could see that no one was going to help Hunter," a source told Politico. "Now, four and a half years later, there's still no help — and now Kevin is completely tapped out. So just when Hunter is facing two criminal trials starting in a few weeks, he has no resources. It's pretty dire."

Morris confirmed the source's account to the outlet but declined to elaborate.

Biden is scheduled to begin trial on June 3 on federal gun charges in Delaware. He's also scheduled to go to trial June 20 in California where he has been charged with federal tax crimes.

The Politico source said Morris' inability to help Biden presents "a huge problem" for the first son, who needs money to pay for expert witnesses to testify for him at his Delaware trial.

Experts who testify for defendants at trials can bill $500 or more per hour for their work, the outlet said.

On Tuesday, Judge Maryellen Noreika declined to delay the Delaware trial and said it would start as scheduled on June 3. She noted the indictment was handed down eight months ago and that Biden's lawyers knew long before then that an investigation was underway.

When requesting a trial delay, Biden's attorney, Abbe Lowell, had cited strained "resources" to handle preparation for two trials on two different coasts.

Morris told lawmakers in January that he met Hunter Biden in November 2019 at a fundraising event for the Biden 2020 campaign.

Morris said he started loaning money to his new client and paying expenses through loans shortly thereafter, saying it was his idea and not Hunter Biden's.