Report: Legal Defense Fund Possible for Hunter Biden

With legal debt already in the millions of dollars, Hunter Biden's friends are considering setting up a legal defense fund for the once-influential son of the current president, The Washington Post reports.

The total amount owed by Hunter Biden isn't known, the Post reported, since some of the legal work done for him may end up being discounted or pro-bono.

Still, he is expected to owe millions more, three sources close to the situation told the Post. And his debt is expected to grow with House Republicans promising multiple investigations along with an already long-running federal tax probe and possible other cases related to his laptop, the Daily Mail reported.

Biden previously hauled in a decent salary running an investment management firm. But part of what Republicans want to probe is whether income he received from deals such as the high-paying no-show job at the Ukrainian firm Burisma and the sales of art at high prices even though he is a novice painter were legal or whether they involved influence peddling with his father in his capacities as vice president or president.

His income has virtually dried up now, with clients wanting to avoid the scandal-ridden first son.

Forming a defense fund is common for such prominent figures since it is the best way to secure the massive dollars needed to pay for the top-notch attorneys who can handle these types of cases. Former President Bill Clinton has done it, as have figures on the right such as Roger Stone, an adviser to former President Donald Trump.

There are rules regarding legal defense funds for Congress, and rules are being worked on for the executive branch, but no such rules are even being considered for children of presidents.

"The Federal Election Commission does not consider legal defense funds to be a part of the campaign finance system," Craig Holman, a lobbyist for Public Citizen, told the Post.

The chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., sent a letter last week to Georges Bergès, who owns the New York City gallery that has sold Hunter Biden's paintings asking for the identities of the buyers.

“Your arrangement with Hunter Biden raises serious ethics concerns and calls into question whether the Biden family is again selling access and influence,” Comer wrote in the letter.